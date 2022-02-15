NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.350-$3.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.750-$2.850 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.86.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NYSE NEE traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.93. 286,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,990,495. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $147.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 and have sold 101,448 shares valued at $8,870,498. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 34,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.