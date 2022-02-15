Nimiq (NIM) Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last Week

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $29.04 million and $1.24 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,223.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,158.56 or 0.07142266 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.37 or 0.00294788 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.64 or 0.00770260 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00013317 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00009855 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00074784 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.97 or 0.00409220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.92 or 0.00219151 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,554,892,183 coins and its circulating supply is 8,940,642,183 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.