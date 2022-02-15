Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $609.03 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will post sales of $609.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nordson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $616.00 million and the lowest is $606.00 million. Nordson posted sales of $526.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year sales of $2.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $599.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 483,474.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,026,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,793,611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024,878 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,072,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,987,000 after acquiring an additional 69,469 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,977,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,826,000 after acquiring an additional 107,767 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,211,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 865,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $222.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. Nordson has a 12-month low of $182.52 and a 12-month high of $272.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

