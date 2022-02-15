Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Holdings Decreased by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,361,099 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 83,978 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,761,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,845,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $917,237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,990 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $488,785,000 after purchasing an additional 75,416 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $384,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,183 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,417,985 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $339,254,000 after purchasing an additional 235,125 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $373,567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $272.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $283.00 and its 200-day moving average is $271.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $238.62 and a 12-month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens lowered Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.43.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.