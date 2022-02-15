NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,052 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 300.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUBS. Argus boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $759.96.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $545.89 on Tuesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $403.00 and a twelve month high of $866.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $566.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $671.45. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of -328.85 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total value of $525,455.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.75, for a total transaction of $1,051,646.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,218 shares of company stock worth $17,007,161. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.