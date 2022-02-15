NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $986,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 12.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 65,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 12,947 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,678,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 202,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $73.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.68. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

