NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 145 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,652,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,097,000 after purchasing an additional 193,215 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 136,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,800,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $680,092,000 after purchasing an additional 194,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 87,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FIS opened at $111.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.79 and a 12 month high of $155.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.23 and its 200 day moving average is $118.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 421.63%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FIS. Wedbush cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. BNP Paribas raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.41.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

