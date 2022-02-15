NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 613 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SNY stock opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.28. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $131.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61.
Sanofi Profile
Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.
