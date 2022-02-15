NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Energy Services Reunited were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NESR. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. 41.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

NESR opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $15.95.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

