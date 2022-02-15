Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.47. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $24.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.41. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $27.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is -5.03%.

In related news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $2,567,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.