Northland Securities Lowers BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) to Market Perform

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $5.60 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.99.

NASDAQ:BDSI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.55. The stock had a trading volume of 192,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.42. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $5.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.32 million, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, Director Kevin Kotler bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider James Vollins sold 18,541 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $66,747.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 47,636.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 25.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,588 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

