Novacoin (NVC) Trading Up 1% This Week

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Novacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000365 BTC on major exchanges. Novacoin has a total market cap of $376,324.83 and approximately $1,091.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Novacoin has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,174.30 or 1.00075374 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00065104 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00022262 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00021271 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.26 or 0.00408365 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Novacoin

Novacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Novacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

