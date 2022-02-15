NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) Short Interest Up 81.5% in January

NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,800 shares, an increase of 81.5% from the January 15th total of 99,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 777,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS NULGF traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 296,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,758. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04. NuLegacy Gold has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.16.

Get NuLegacy Gold alerts:

About NuLegacy Gold

NuLegacy Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on Carlin-style gold deposits. The company was founded by Roger C. Steininger and Albert J. Matter on May 19, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NuLegacy Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuLegacy Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.