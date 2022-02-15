Nutrien (NTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.80 per share for the quarter.

TSE NTR opened at C$93.43 on Tuesday. Nutrien has a 52-week low of C$66.05 and a 52-week high of C$99.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$91.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$84.87.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$80.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien to C$102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Tudor Pickering restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$85.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$85.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$85.56.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

