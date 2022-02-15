Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Price Target Raised to C$88.00

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$83.00 to C$88.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NTR. Tudor Pickering reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$84.00.

Shares of TSE:NTR traded up C$1.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$95.01. 661,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,911. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$91.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$84.87. Nutrien has a 52-week low of C$66.05 and a 52-week high of C$99.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of C$54.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.76.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

