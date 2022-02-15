Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Short Interest Update

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,800 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the January 15th total of 273,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other Ocuphire Pharma news, Director Jay Pepose bought 8,250 shares of Ocuphire Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $30,112.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Ocuphire Pharma stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.34. 1,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,155. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.09. Ocuphire Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.42.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Ocuphire Pharma will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on OCUP shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocuphire Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.05.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

