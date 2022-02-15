OIN Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $203,986.00 (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. One OIN Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. OIN Finance has a market capitalization of $5.20 million and $203,986.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00038138 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.49 or 0.00105287 BTC.

About OIN Finance

OIN is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,950,759 coins. OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance . The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

