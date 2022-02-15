Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.85

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.85 and last traded at $26.85, with a volume of 66030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.29.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.99.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $45,146.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter valued at $513,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 128.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 49,671 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Old Republic International by 84.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 254,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 116,948 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 44,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 13,593.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,265,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.