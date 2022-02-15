Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) will report ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is ($0.45). Olema Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.71). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($2.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Olema Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $35,969.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 739,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $6,945,548.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,902 shares of company stock valued at $100,431. 23.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 129.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 115,250.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the period.

NASDAQ OLMA opened at $4.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $192.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.98. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.77.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

