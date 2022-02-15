Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2022

Analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) will report ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is ($0.45). Olema Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.71). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($2.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Olema Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $35,969.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 739,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $6,945,548.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,902 shares of company stock valued at $100,431. 23.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 129.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 115,250.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the period.

NASDAQ OLMA opened at $4.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $192.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.98. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.77.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olema Pharmaceuticals (OLMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.