Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 30.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%.

Shares of OLK stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. Olink Holding AB has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $42.20. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.28.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Olink Holding AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLK. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Institutional investors own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

