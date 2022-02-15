Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $311.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

OMCL traded down $11.66 on Tuesday, reaching $135.94. The company had a trading volume of 48,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,065. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.03 and its 200 day moving average is $163.92. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $187.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $213,564.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total value of $188,023.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,442 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Omnicell stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.86.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

