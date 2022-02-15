Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.650-$0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $312 million-$318 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $301.38 million.Omnicell also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.750-$3.950 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OMCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $189.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL traded down $12.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.19. The stock had a trading volume of 41,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,065. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 74.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $187.29.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $311.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.07 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicell will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total value of $188,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 8,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total transaction of $1,542,854.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,442 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Omnicell stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

