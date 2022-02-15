Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.03 Million

Brokerages expect Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) to report $2.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 million and the highest is $2.75 million. Oncternal Therapeutics posted sales of $1.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full year sales of $5.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 million to $6.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.52 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $4.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oncternal Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oncternal Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.29. The firm has a market cap of $94.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.64. Oncternal Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $10.56.

In other Oncternal Therapeutics news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,630. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONCT. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

