Opium (OPIUM) Market Cap Reaches $3.68 Million

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Opium has a market cap of $3.68 million and $152,717.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Opium has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Opium coin can currently be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00002003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00045234 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,121.79 or 0.07061064 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,262.06 or 1.00114877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00048182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00049265 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002911 BTC.

About Opium

Opium was first traded on January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

