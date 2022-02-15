Oppenheimer Weighs in on ITT Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for ITT in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.13. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ITT’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ITT. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $87.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59. ITT has a 12-month low of $76.43 and a 12-month high of $105.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in ITT during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

