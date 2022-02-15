OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Trading Up 9.3%

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)’s share price was up 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.23 and last traded at $46.94. Approximately 4,855 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 237,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.94.

Several equities analysts have commented on OPRX shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OptimizeRx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.25.

The company has a market cap of $868.95 million, a P/E ratio of 340.57 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.78 and its 200 day moving average is $66.55.

In other news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $787,801.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $979,569.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,372 shares of company stock worth $3,621,781 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in OptimizeRx by 26.5% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in OptimizeRx by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the third quarter worth $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

About OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

