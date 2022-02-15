Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $2.75 on Monday. Organovo has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.55.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Organovo by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Organovo by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Organovo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Organovo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Organovo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Holdings, Inc engages in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

