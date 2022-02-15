Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Oriental Land stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $39.00. 486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,988. The stock has a market cap of $70.92 billion, a PE ratio of -177.27 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.91. Oriental Land has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $39.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on OLCLY. Citigroup raised Oriental Land from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Oriental Land in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oriental Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. engages in the operation and management of leisure facilities. It operates through the following segments: Theme Parks, Hotels and Others. The Theme Parks segment operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotels segment manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Palm & Fountain Terrace Hotel.

