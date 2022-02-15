Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) versus M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Financial Survey

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) and M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Origin Bancorp and M&F Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Bancorp $303.85 million 3.34 $108.55 million $4.59 9.41 M&F Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Origin Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than M&F Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Bancorp and M&F Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Bancorp 35.72% 15.88% 1.46% M&F Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Origin Bancorp has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, M&F Bancorp has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Origin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. M&F Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Origin Bancorp pays out 11.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Origin Bancorp has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Origin Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Origin Bancorp and M&F Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Bancorp 0 0 1 1 3.50 M&F Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Origin Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.66%. Given Origin Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Origin Bancorp is more favorable than M&F Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.8% of Origin Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Origin Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of M&F Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Origin Bancorp beats M&F Bancorp on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S. savings bonds, and automatic account transfers. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ruston, LA.

M&F Bancorp Company Profile

M&F Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Mechanics and Farmers Bank. The company operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mechanics and Farmers Bank. It offers banking services which include checking accounts, savings accounts, Negotiable Order of Withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, loans for real estate, construction, businesses, personal use, home improvement and automobiles, equity lines of credit, credit lines, consumer loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, bank money orders, internet banking, electronic funds transfer services, including wire transfers, traveler’s checks, and notary services. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

