Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OEC stock opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average is $18.29. Orion Engineered Carbons has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $22.45.

In related news, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $521,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 50,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 15,233 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,198,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 42,963 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 15,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on OEC shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

