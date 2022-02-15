Osiris Acquisition Corp (NYSE:OSI) Short Interest Update

Osiris Acquisition Corp (NYSE:OSI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 58.6% from the January 15th total of 7,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Osiris Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition by 900.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 619,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 557,973 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Osiris Acquisition alerts:

OSI stock remained flat at $$9.65 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,629. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70. Osiris Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

Osiris Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Osiris Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osiris Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osiris Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.