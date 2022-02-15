Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$22.27.

A number of analysts recently commented on OR shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

OR opened at C$15.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50. The firm has a market cap of C$2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,755.56. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$12.39 and a 52 week high of C$18.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.26.

In other news, Director Sean Roosen sold 80,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.40, for a total value of C$1,152,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 545,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,855,156.80. Also, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 7,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.80, for a total value of C$117,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,496 shares in the company, valued at C$562,732.80. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $1,507,916.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

