Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.19-$3.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.27.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.49.

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $80.76. 3,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,990,540. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $62.31 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.41. The company has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

