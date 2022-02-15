OTR Global Upgrades Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) to “Positive”

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) was upgraded by OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.74.

NYSE:LOW traded up $1.99 on Tuesday, reaching $227.94. 15,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,678,411. The firm has a market cap of $153.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $150.84 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.51.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 136,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,230,000 after buying an additional 46,017 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $45,234,000. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

