Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) announced its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 13.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Otter Tail updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.780-$4.080 EPS.

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $60.71 on Tuesday. Otter Tail has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $71.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.28.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is currently 45.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sidoti lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

In other Otter Tail news, Director Timothy J. O’keefe sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $102,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Erickson sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $631,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTTR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Otter Tail by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 29,640 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,190,000 after acquiring an additional 15,774 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 11,878 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 8,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.