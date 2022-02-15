Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Shares Up 10.7%

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) shares shot up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.33 and last traded at $21.29. 39,810 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,893,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OZON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ozon in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ozon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.32.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $564.83 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ozon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Ozon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Ozon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ozon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ozon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ozon Company Profile (NASDAQ:OZON)

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

