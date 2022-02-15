Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.
PTN traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 108,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.79. Palatin Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $1.17.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PTN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Palatin Technologies from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.
Palatin Technologies Company Profile
Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).
