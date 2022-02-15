Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

PTN traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 108,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.79. Palatin Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $1.17.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PTN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Palatin Technologies from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 25.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 31,084 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the second quarter worth $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 76.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 43,136 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 85.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 164.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31,289 shares during the period. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

