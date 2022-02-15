Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Receives $582.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $582.64.

PANW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $5.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $526.57. 24,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,795. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $311.56 and a 1 year high of $572.67. The company has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $523.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $491.52.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.31, for a total transaction of $4,999,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total value of $5,103,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,500 shares of company stock valued at $31,621,495 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KCL Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 25,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,919,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 677 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $705,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 424.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 292,227 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $162,701,000 after buying an additional 236,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.