Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Palo Alto Networks to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Palo Alto Networks to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $521.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $523.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $491.52. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $311.56 and a 52-week high of $572.67. The firm has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a PE ratio of -98.87 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total transaction of $6,124,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.31, for a total value of $4,999,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,500 shares of company stock valued at $31,621,495. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.64.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

