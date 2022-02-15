Paramount Group (PGRE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PGRE opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -52.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.33. Paramount Group has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $11.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average of $8.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -164.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 13,044.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 12,784 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Paramount Group by 60.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 148,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 56,136 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 31,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,315,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,973,000 after purchasing an additional 339,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PGRE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho upgraded Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

