Paramount Group (PGRE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of PGRE opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -52.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.33. Paramount Group has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $11.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average of $8.92.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -164.71%.
Several research firms recently issued reports on PGRE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho upgraded Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.
About Paramount Group
Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paramount Group (PGRE)
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.