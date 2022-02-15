Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Shares Bought by Bullseye Asset Management LLC

Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,995 shares during the quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Paya worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Paya in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Paya by 109.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Paya in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Paya by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Paya in the third quarter valued at $194,000. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PAYA shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Paya in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Paya from $8.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.89.

Shares of PAYA stock opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. Paya Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.43.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

