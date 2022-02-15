Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.75.

PAYO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of PAYO stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $5.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,037,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,266. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average of $7.87. Payoneer Global has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 274.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,047 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,009,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,767,000 after acquiring an additional 498,119 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Institutional investors own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

