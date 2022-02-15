PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Short Interest Down 39.5% in January

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,300 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the January 15th total of 195,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently commented on PCB. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCB traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.36. The stock had a trading volume of 167 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,784. PCB Bancorp has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $26.04. The firm has a market cap of $361.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.84.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $24.93 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.90%.

In other news, Director Daniel Cho sold 7,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $180,960.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sang Young Lee bought 10,300 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.09 per share, for a total transaction of $227,527.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 27,350 shares of company stock valued at $608,974. 22.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PCB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in PCB Bancorp by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 14,499 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PCB Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in PCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

