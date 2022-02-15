PEAK6 Investments LLC Sells 431,336 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

PEAK6 Investments LLC lowered its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 431,336 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVR. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Natixis bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 53.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

In related news, President Kevin M. Collins purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $26,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IVR stock opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $776.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

