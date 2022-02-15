PEAK6 Investments LLC Takes Position in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,090 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 31.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 14,898 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 29,296 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 744,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 11,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor stock opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $166.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining segments. The Hotels, Media & Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses (primarily television advertising) and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

