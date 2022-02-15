Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,595 ($35.12) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($35.18) price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,170 ($29.36) price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,275 ($30.78).

Get Rathbone Brothers alerts:

Shares of Rathbone Brothers stock opened at GBX 1,768 ($23.92) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,921.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,945.71. Rathbone Brothers has a 52-week low of GBX 1,522 ($20.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,090 ($28.28).

In other Rathbone Brothers news, insider Iain Cummings acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,898 ($25.68) per share, with a total value of £23,725 ($32,104.19).

About Rathbone Brothers

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbone Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbone Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.