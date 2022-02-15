Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Rating Increased to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PBA. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $33.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of -138.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.45. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -829.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,705,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $688,731,000 after buying an additional 2,847,666 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,345,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $644,733,000 after purchasing an additional 293,949 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,119,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $543,884,000 after purchasing an additional 78,360 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,520,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,321,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $327,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,823 shares in the last quarter. 53.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

