Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Rating Increased to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PBA. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.50.
Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $33.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of -138.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.45. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,705,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $688,731,000 after buying an additional 2,847,666 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,345,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $644,733,000 after purchasing an additional 293,949 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,119,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $543,884,000 after purchasing an additional 78,360 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,520,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,321,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $327,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,823 shares in the last quarter. 53.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Pembina Pipeline
Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pembina Pipeline (PBA)
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.