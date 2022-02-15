PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) PT Raised to $9.00 at Raymond James

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PennantPark Investment from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

NASDAQ PNNT opened at $7.70 on Friday. PennantPark Investment has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $516.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.78.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 204.22% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. This is an increase from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNNT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 295.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.07% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.