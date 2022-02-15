Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEGRY opened at $28.78 on Tuesday. Pennon Group has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $52.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2734 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 33.87%.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.