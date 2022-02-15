Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Far Peak Acquisition were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,986,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,720,000 after purchasing an additional 753,953 shares during the period. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,985,000. Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,985,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,863,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 260.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 221,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 160,163 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FPAC opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12. Far Peak Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

